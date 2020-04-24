Crowdsourced Testing Market Trends, Share, Features, Application, Growth, Key Players, Share by 2027

Crowdsourced Testing Market Overview:

Crowdsourced testing is a method of delegating testing tasks to community of expert testers present across geographies. These experts conduct testing and bring in demographic, knowledge and device diversity to discover defects that are hard to find during routine testing in a simulated environment. Crowdsourced testing is executed mainly to improve the quality of software production from the end-user’s perspective. The main advantages of this method are; diversity in terms of experience, knowledge, demography & devices; scalable crowd can be resized within a very short time based on the requirement; and extreme partnership between crowd testers and dedicated testing teams that leads to better test coverage, improved efficiency and shorter test cycles.

Crowdsourced Testing Market Key Players:

Applause

Crowdsourced Testing SpA

Crowdsprint

Digivante

Global App Testing

Infosys Limited

MyCrowd, Inc.

Rainforest QA

Test IO

Testbirds

Crowdsourced Testing Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global crowdsourced testing market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The crowdsourced testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting crowdsourced testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the crowdsourced testing market for each region.

Crowdsourced Testing Market Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Table of Content to be Continue….,

