Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025
This report studies the global Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio market, analyzes and researches the Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
ABB Robotics
Arcelor Mittal
Asite Solutions
Bentley Systems
Leica Geosystems
Lockheed Martin
MX3D
Nemetschek
Nova Group
PlanGrid
Procore Technologies
Riegl
RigScan by Atlas Copco
Smartx
StoneCycling
Topcon
Trimble Technologies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GAP Analysis
Digital Strategy Self-Diagnostic
Legal Disclaimer
Market segment by Application, Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio can be split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio
1.1. Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Market Overview
1.1.1. Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Market by Type
1.3.1. GAP Analysis
1.3.2. Digital Strategy Self-Diagnostic
1.3.3. Legal Disclaimer
1.4. Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Residential
1.4.2. Commercial
1.4.3. Industrial
Chapter Two: Global Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. ABB Robotics
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Digital Transformation on the Building and Constructio Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Arcelor Mittal
3.2.1
Continued….
