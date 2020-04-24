Digital Workplace Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2027

The digital workplace brings the concept of aligning technology, employees, and business processes, using digital transformation. The digital workplace is gaining traction as it significantly improves the operational efficiencies of the organization and helps achieve business goals. The digital workplace market landscape is experiencing robust growth with advancements in cloud computing and IT infrastructure services. The untapped markets are likely to offer leading players with significant opportunities during the forecast period.

The digital workplace market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing digitalization trend in the business environment and employee demand for work-life balance. Besides, the availability of new tools and technologies is further propelling market growth. However, a lack of necessary education and training among the workforce may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing demand for digital workplace and cloud-based services among small and medium enterprises showcases promising growth opportunities for the key players of the digital workplace market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Accenture

2.Atos SE

3.Citrix Systems, Inc.

4.Cognizant

5.DXC Technology Company

6.IBM Corporation

7.NTT DATA, Inc.

8.Tata Consultancy Services Limited

9.Unisys

10.Wipro Limited

The “Global Digital Workplace Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital workplace market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global digital workplace market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital workplace market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital workplace market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, government and public sector, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital workplace market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital workplace market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting digital workplace market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital workplace market in these regions.

