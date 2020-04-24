Discover Aspects Of The Oxo Alcohols Market 2019-2027 With Key Players BASF SE,BAX Chemicals BV,Eastman Chemical Company,Evonik Industries

Oxo alcohols are produced by adding carbon monoxide and hydrogen to an olefin to obtain an aldehyde using the hydroformylation reaction and then hydrogenating the aldehyde to obtain the alcohol. N-Butanol, ISO Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, and others are some of the oxo alcohols marketed by manufacturers commercially. Oxo alcohols find strong application scope in air conditioning & refrigeration, transportation, chemical processing, paints, coatings & adhesives, lubricants, and consumer goods. Acrylates are produced from oxo alcohols as intermediate for packaging, textile, and automotive sectors. Growing plasticizers demand from construction & packaging industries along with increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks & additive for cleaners & polish is expected to drive oxo alcohols market in the near future.

Key Players Influencing the Market

– BASF SE

– BAX Chemicals BV

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Evonik Industries

– Exxonmobil Chemical Company

– Ineos Oxide

– LG Chem

– Oxea GmbH

– The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited

– The DOW Chemical Company

