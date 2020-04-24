Electric Wheelchair Market is Expected to Reach $4,846 million by 2022, Registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2016 to 2022 key players like Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation

Electric wheelchairs are powered with a set of batteries that provides the required power for the movement of wheelchair in the desired direction causing less physical exertion. These chairs do not require any human assistance for mobility as these are automated. The global electric wheelchairs market is expected to reach $4,846 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Factors that strengthen the growth of this market include growth in elderly population globally, necessity for automated independent wheelchairs, increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and high disposable income from developed countries, such as U.S., UK, Germany, and others. However, factors that hinders the market growth are high cost of power wheelchairs, lack of awareness about benefits of power wheelchairs, and infrastructure.

Key Players:

Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Karman Healthcare, LEVO AG, MEYRA GmbH, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Pride Mobility Products Corp, Permobil AB, and Sunrise Medical Limited.

Moreover, launch of smart wheelchairs equipped with artificial intelligence control systems and increase in active and independent lifestyles offer potential opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop new products according to consumer preferences.

Currently, the global electric wheelchairs market has witnessed a balanced growth and is anticipated to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period. There has been a considerable rise in disposable incomes over the past decade, which has resulted in improved spending capacity of the consumers on health & medical facilities. Moreover, improvement in standard of living, change in lifestyles, and varied cultures, encourages the growth of the electrical wheelchairs market. North America and Asia-Pacific are the significant markets for electric wheelchairs. The North American electric wheelchairs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% to reach $2,192 million by 2022.

The global electric wheelchairs market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on type, it is classified into center wheel drive, front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, standing electric wheelchair, and others. The others segment includes sports-wheelchairs, pediatric-wheelchairs, and high-power electric wheelchairs. Among these products, the center-wheel drive segment is in demand and holds a significant share of around 47% in global electric wheelchairs market in the year 2015.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Electric Wheelchair market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Electric Wheelchair market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Electric Wheelchair industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

