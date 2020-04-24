Electronic Data Interchange Market In-depth Analysis, Share, Company Profiles, and Insights Covering Market Share Forecast to 2027

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) refers to the electronic exchange of business documents using a standard format. Some of such documents include invoices, purchase orders, shipment notices, and customs documents, among others. Electronic data interchange enables trading partners to maintain a standardized format of all documents exchanged across the supply chain. The process is a paperless format, which helps in the timely and errorless exchange of documents.

The electronic data interchange (EDI) market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth owing to factors such as fast processing and accurate exchange of documents between organizations. However, factors such as time-consuming deployment and high cost involved may hamper the demand for electronic data interchange (EDI) market growth. Further, it may restrict small business to trade with large organizations owing to the involvement of too many document standards. Benefits delivered by electronic data interchange (EDI) results in fewer cancellation orders and stock-outs, less repeated work, as well as short delivery times and order process; which would bolster the electronic data interchange (EDI) market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronic data interchange (EDI) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electronic data interchange (EDI) market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, industry, and geography. The global electronic data interchange (EDI) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electronic data interchange (EDI) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) market is segmented into component, type, and industry. The market on the basis of component is bifurcated into solution and services. The type segment of electronic data interchange (EDI) market is classified into direct EDI, EDI via AS2, EDI via VAN, mobile EDI, web EDI, EDI outsourcing, and others. The electronic data interchange (EDI) market by industry is categorized into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electronic data interchange (EDI) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The electronic data interchange (EDI) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the electronic data interchange (EDI) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the electronic data interchange (EDI) market in these regions.

