ELISpot And FluoroSpot Assay Market 2020: Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future Developments and Industry Growth till 2027

ELISpot and FluoroSpot are the most commonly utilized in immune assays for the functional evaluation of the immune system at the single cell level using fluorophores labeled detection reagents. The EliSpot and FluoroSpot assays utilize sandwich ELISA technique to detect fluorescence. These assays are generally used for the detection and analysis of cytokines and other products secreted by a single cell level. Fluorospot has the additional benefit of enabling measurement of multiple analytes.

ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising global incidence of chronic diseases and increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance. Moreover technological advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers, rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries across world is also offering opportunity in the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Oxford Immunotec

Cellular Technology Limited (CTL)

Mabtech AB

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abcam

Bio-Techne

Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH

Biotech Investissement Group

Lophius Biosciences GmbH

U-Cytech Biosciences

