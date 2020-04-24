Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Instrument Panel market.

Automotive Instrument Panel is the array of gauges and warning lights directly in front when operating a car. Since the beginning of the 20th century, automotive instrument cluster has been a standard equipment of a car.

The market in Latin America is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. GDP of countries in Latin America is expanding at a significant growth rate. Moreover, increase in the number of production plants for passenger and commercial vehicles due to high demand for these vehicles and presence of rapidly expanding economies such as Mexico and Brazil are anticipated to drive the market in the region. The light commercial vehicles sub-segment of the market in North America is expanding at substantial pace due to extensive usage of these vehicles to transport daily goods in the region.

The global Automotive Instrument Panel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Instrument Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Instrument Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Visteon

Denso

Nippon Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Yazaki

Delphi

Bosch

Calsonic Kansei

Feilo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hybrid Cluster

Analog Cluster

Digital Cluster

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

