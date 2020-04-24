Global Automotive Stamping Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Stamping market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Stamping market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Stamping market.”

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene.

In terms of stamping process, the global automotive stamping market can be divided into three markets: hydraulic process segement, mechanical process segement and peneumatic process. Among them, hydraulic process is expected to see a CAGR of 3.5% in the period of 2017-2025.

The global Automotive Stamping market is valued at 85200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 112200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Stamping volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Stamping market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schuler

AIDA Global

Orchid International

Eagle Press & Equipment

Hyundai Rotem

MacRodyne Hydraulic Presses & Automation

Santec Group

Jier North America

Ridgeview Industries

Bliss-Bret Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Forming Temperature

Hot Stamping

Cold Stamping

By Stamping Process

Mechanical Process

Hydraulic Process

Pneumatic Process

Segment by Application

Single Tool Station

Progressive Stations

