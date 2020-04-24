Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Behind the Wall (BTW) Plumbing Fittings market.

Global Behind the Wall (BTW) Plumbing Fittings Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Behind-the-wall plumbing products comprise the pipe and fittings used in water distribution and drain, waste, and vent (DWV) applications, as well as those items used in fire suppression systems, such as valves and fire sprinklers. Behind-the-wall plumbing product demand is expected to receive a general uplift from expanding building construction activity.

The increasing length and complexity of pipe networks will boost the use of couplings to connect pipes of varying diameters and tees and elbows to change the direction of pipe runs. Demand for pipe supports will rise as builders add clamps and hangers to PEX pipe installations to ensure consistent flow rates. Valve demand in behind-the-wall plumbing will be supported by the intensive use of valves in fire suppression systems to maintain specific pressure levels and to quickly open supply lines in case of fire.

The global Behind the Wall (BTW) Plumbing Fittings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Behind the Wall (BTW) Plumbing Fittings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Behind the Wall (BTW) Plumbing Fittings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Geberit (Switzerland)

Kohler (U.S.)

Jacuzzi (U.S.)

Masco (U.S.)

LIXIL Group (Japan)

Fortune Brands Home & Security (U.S.)

TOTO (Japan)

Roca Sanitario (Spain)

Elkay Manufacturing Company (U.S.)

MAAX Bat (Canada)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pipe

Fittings

Valves

Sprinklers

Segment by Application

Fire suppression systems

Distribution systems

Drain, waste, and vent (DWV) systems

Radiant flooring systems

