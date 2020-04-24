Global Bottled Water Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bottled Water Products market.

Bottled water is drinking water (e.g., well water, distilled water, mineral water, or spring water) packaged in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water may be carbonated or not. Sizes range from small single serving bottles to large carboys for water c

The bottled water industry is driven by the health concerns regarding drinking water. Changing lifestyles, preference for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water, and ease of handling and portability of bottled water are some of the factors driving the market. Bottled water manufacturers are introducing new products with health benefits and new flavors. It is resulting in several product launches in the bottled water market. The new products are offering functional benefits, convenience and better taste which are preferred by consumers. The growth of PET bottles sector globally has also helped in the widespread supply of bottled water, through wide network organized markets as well as several grocery and club stores. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the bottled water market in the near future.

The global Bottled Water Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bottled Water Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bottled Water Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PepsiCo

Coca Cola

Suntory

Unicer

Icelandic Glacial

CG Roxane

Vichy Catalan

Mountain Valley Spring

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbonated Bottle Water

Flavored Bottle Water

Still Bottle Water

Functional Bottle Water

Others

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

E-retailers

