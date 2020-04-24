Global CCD and CMOS Sensors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CCD and CMOS Sensors market.

An image sensor is a system or a device used to convert the optical image seen through a lens into electrical signals that are further converted into digital signals that could be read by a computer. Image sensors are used widely for digital photography in digital cameras and other similar imaging devices. Charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) are the two most used image sensors. Both CCD and CMOS are image sensors that convert incident light into electrons or electrical change and convert the analog electrical charge into digital signals. In a CCD sensor, the electrical charge is transported uniformly across the chip and converted into digital signals at one end. However, in a CMOS sensor, several transistors are attached to a single pixel and the electric charge in each pixel is individually read as digital output.

The global CCD and CMOS Sensors market is valued at 44200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 143300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CCD and CMOS Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CCD and CMOS Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)

Broadcom Ltd.

Cmosis N.V.

Coherent

E2V Technologies Plc

Galaxycore Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag

M2 Optics Inc.

Newport Corp.

Omnivision Technologies

Omron Corp.

Panasonic Corporation

Pixart Imaging Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

SK Hynix Inc.

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CMOS sensor

CCD sensor

Segment by Application

Photography

Imaging

