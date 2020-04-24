Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Clinical Trial Management System market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Clinical Trial Management System Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Clinical Trial Management System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical Trial Management System market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Clinical Trial Management System market.”

A Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones.

By end user, the CTMS market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and others. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is further subsegmented into large pharmaceutical companies and mid-small pharmaceutical companies. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the CTMS market in 2018. The largest share is attributed to the increasing adoption of CTMS software during drug clinical trials by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

The global Clinical Trial Management System market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Clinical Trial Management System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Clinical Trial Management System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

Parexel

Bioclinica

Bio-Optronics

IBM

Datatrak

Veeva Systems

DSG

Mastercontrol

ERT

Forte Research Systems

Mednet Solutions

Arisglobal

DZS Software Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Enterprise CTMS

Site CTMS

Segment by Application

Pharma & Biopharmaceutical

Medical Device

Delivery Mode (Web Hosted, On-premise, Cloud-based)

