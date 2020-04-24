Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs market.

Cognitive enhancers are drugs and supplements, which are majorly used to treat patients suffering from Alzheimers disease, schizophrenia, stroke, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or aging.

In 2017, the global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs market size was 4130 million US$ and is forecast to 8030 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market include surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of neurological & memory-related disorders. Furthermore, the benefits offered by cognitive drugs such as improved memory and reasoning propel the market growth. However, ethical issues related to the use of these drugs restrict the market growth.

This report focuses on Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aricept

Exelon

Namenda

Razadyne

Provigil

Ritalin

Adderall

Others

Segment by Application

Disease Treatment

Academic Performance

Athletic Performance

Others

