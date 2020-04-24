Global Compressor Oils Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Compressor Oils market.

Compressor oils are specially formulated fluids that provide lubrication to the moving metal parts of the air compressor. The type of oil to be used depends upon the demand of the compressor and the gas to be compressed.

Compressor oils avail various applications like performance improvement, protective surface film to decrease friction, serves as a sealing fluid, minimizes the deposition of harmful compounds, absorb the heat of compression as direct contact coolant, and others. The use of compressor oils provide different advantages such as high film strength, reduces energy consumption, longer oil life, corrosion resistance, synthetic solvency, and others.

The global Compressor Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compressor Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compressor Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IndiaOil

Hindustan Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum

BP (Castrol)

Ashland (Valvoline)

Shell

Gulf

Apar Industries

Savita Chemicals

Raj Petro Specialities

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Dow Cornning

Total

IR

FUCHS

Amsoil

BASF

JX

Kluber Lubrication

Palco

ENEOS

IDEMITSU

Eastern Petroleum

AVI-OIL

PETRO-CANADA

ULTRACHEM

Novvi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By compressor type

Positive displacement compressor

Dynamic compressor

By base oil

Synthetic compressor oil

Semi-synthetic compressor oil

Mineral compressor oil

Bio-based compressor oil

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Oil & gas

Power

Automotive

Others

