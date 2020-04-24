Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Computed Tomography (CT) market.

Computed tomography refers to a digitalized X-ray imaging procedure used to diagnose the internal organs, bones, soft tissue, and blood vessels by creating their detailed image.

CT scanning helps detect different types of cancers by enabling the doctors to confirm the presence of a tumor and determine its size and location. The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are the increase in shift of medical care toward image guided interventions and technological improvement in image processing and resolution. In addition, emphasis on less invasive procedures for diagnosis as well as rise in popularity of automated workflow in emergency clinical setting supplement the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

Hitachi Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems

Neurologica Corporation

DxRay

Samsung Medison

MARS Bioimaging

Koning Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By type

Low Slice CT Scanner (<64 Slices) Medium Slice CT Scanner (64 Slices) High Slice CT Scanner (>64 Slices)

By diseases

Cardiovascular Applications

Oncology

Neurovascular Application

Abdomen & Pelvic Application

Pulmonary Angiogram

Spinal Application

Musculoskeletal Application

Segment by Application

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

Others

