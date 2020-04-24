Global Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) market.”

Dicalcium Phosphate is one of the phosphates being utilized in multiple industries which includes fertilizers, detergents, specialty chemicals and animal feed. The majority of dicalcium phosphate is used in the production of fertilizers. Dicalcium phosphate in Animal feed is also a major use considering the health benefits in the development of bones and teeth of the animal.

The market is driven by various factors which included rising market for meat consumption which includes poultry meat, pig meat, cattle meat and meat of other animals. The health of meat producing animals is considered important as they are considered an important and cheap source of proteins and vital nutrient. The production process of dicalcium phosphate is also easy and requires low implementation and production cost. The raw materials which include rock phosphate and bone minerals is also available in abundance.

The global Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dicalcium Phosphate (Feed Grade) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bamni Proteins

Gayatri Minerals

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals(GNFC)

Hindustan Phosphates

Khicha Phoschem

M. R. Industries

Mitushi Biopharma

NG Phosphates

Sudeep Pharma

Pioneer Jellice

R.K. Phosphates

Reanjoy Laboratories

Rubexco

Sankalp Organics

ShankuS Biosciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Granule

Segment by Application

Poultry Feed

Swine Feed

Cattle Feed

Others

