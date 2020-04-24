Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Throughput Screening (HTS) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Throughput Screening (HTS) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the High Throughput Screening (HTS) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High Throughput Screening (HTS) market.”

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a method for scientific experimentation especially used in drug discovery and relevant to the fields of biology and chemistry. High-throughput screening (HTS) is a method for scientific experimentation especially used in drug discovery and relevant to the fields of biology and chemistry.

High throughput screening, also known as high content screening (HCS), is mainly used for conducting various genetic, chemical, and pharmacological tests that aid the drug discovery process starting from drug design to drug trails and other drug interactions. This process involves control software, various devices to handle liquids, and other detectors, which help to rapidly identify active compounds, genetic interactions, and other biomolecular interactions.

The global High Throughput Screening (HTS) market is valued at 14800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 26800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Throughput Screening (HTS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Throughput Screening (HTS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Merck Millipore

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hamilton Company

Axxam S.p.A.

Aurora Biomed

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By technology

Cell-based Assays

3D-Cell Cultures

Ultra High Throughput

By type

Reagent

Instruments

Software

Service

Segment by Application

Drug discovery programs

Chemical biology programs

Biochemical screening

Cell- & organ-based screening

