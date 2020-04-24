Global Honey Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Honey market.

Honey is a sweet food produced by bees foraging nectar from flowers. Honey bees convert nectar to honey through regurgitation and evaporation. The bees store the honey as a primary food source in wax honeycombs inside beehives. The beekeepers extract the honey by removing the honey comb and then by crushing it or using a honey extractor. Honey bees form an important part of the food chain as they aid in pollination, which is required to support the food chain.

The increasing number of innovations in the process of honey harvesting will drive the growth prospects for the global honey food market until the end of 2023. The market is witnessing a high degree of innovations in the process of honey harvesting devised by the research and development divisions to improve and increase the quantity and quality of the final product harvested. Moreover, the increasing number of software to monitor the strength and health of hives using passive infrared sensors and allowing beekeepers to track, optimize hive productivity, hive health remotely, and security will propel the global honey food markets growth in the coming years.

The global Honey market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Honey volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Honey market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Barkman Honey

Bee Maid Honey

Beeyond the Hive

Capilano Honey

Comvita

Dabur

Dalian Sangdi Honeybee

Billy Bee Honey Products

Lamex Foods

Hi-Tech Natural Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Table Honey

Cooking Ingredient Honey

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

