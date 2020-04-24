Global Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors market."

Fractional horsepower motors are electricity-powered motors with a rated output of 756 watt or less. However, electric motors with a frame size of less than 35 mm or two-digit NEMA frame size are also referred as fractional horsepower motors, with an output power that is not limited to 1 hp.

The rising global energy costs have led the industries to increasingly concentrate on using energy-efficient equipment in production processes and end-products. The rising adoption of energy-efficient equipment across industries will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global industrial fractional horsepower motors market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on introducing motors that streamline the necessities of different end-user industries. This has resulted in the high usage of industrial fractional horsepower motors that are energy-efficient with low carbon emissions. This feature of industrial fractional horsepower motors has assisted the process and discrete industries in saving a huge amount of energy and lowering the variable overheads.

The global Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Fractional Horse power Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Allied Motion Technologies

Johnson Electric

Regal Beloit

Rockwell Automation

WEG

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Food

Oil Industry

Pulp

Other

