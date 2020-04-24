Global Industrial Sugar Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Sugar market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Sugar market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Sugar market.”

Industrial sugar is a sweet, soluble carbohydrate that is used in adding to various food items. Industrial sugar category include sweeteners that are used by the confectionery manufacturers as well as in baking, catering, pharmaceuticals and beverage industries.

On the basis of type, white sugar is the largest and fastest growing market as it is the most common type of industrial sugar used globally. Factors such as growing demand for confectionery products, growing retail market and expansion of product portfolio are driving the demand for industrial sugar globally. Changing consumer preferences about different products has led to an upsurge in the consumption of different food and beverage products globally.

India is one of the largest consumers of industrialized sugar and is projected to grow over a period of time as compare to other regions worldwide. Asia-Pacific in expected to grow from 2018 to 2023 due to urbanization, which has fueled the growth of the global industrial sugar market.

The global Industrial Sugar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Sugar volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Sugar market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Raizen

Sudzucker

Tereos

Nordzucker

Tongaat Hulett

Illovo Sugar

Dangote Group

EID Parry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

White sugar

Brown sugar

Liquid sugar

By Form

Granulated

Powdered

Syrup

Segment by Application

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverage

Canned & frozen foods

Pharmaceuticals

Others

