Global LCD Driver IC Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the LCD Driver IC market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the LCD Driver IC market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the LCD Driver IC market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the LCD Driver IC market.”

A display driver IC is a semiconductor material which creates an interface between a microcontroller, microprocessor, application specific integration circuit (ASIC), or a peripheral interface, and displays such as thin film transistor(TFT), light emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light emitting diode (OLED), variable-frequency drive (VFD) and many more. The display driver uses interfaces like complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS), transistor-transistor Logic (TTL), serial peripheral interface (SPI) and generates signals with suitable current, timing, demultiplexing, and voltage to display the desired content over the display. The display driver helps to activate the pixels within the display and creates a high resolution image. The liquid crystals in the display bends when they receive the current;, it changes the intensity of the light which gets mixed with the color filter on a glass substrate resulting in an image on the panel.

The global LCD Driver IC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LCD Driver IC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LCD Driver IC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

National Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

NXP

Linear Technology

Maxim IC

Power Integrators

IWatt

Macroblock

Fairchild

Semtech

Supertex

Austria Microsystems

Advanced Analogic Technologies

Infineon Technologies

Intersil Corporation

Rohmn

Silicon Tech Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smartphones

Televisions

Other electronic devices

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

