Global Milk Alternatives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A milk alternative is any alternative liquid that replaces milk in a diet or recipe.

Almond milk may be all the rage these days, but its nothing new. In fact, almond milk has been around since the Middle Ages. A mixture of ground almond and water (so simple, you can make it at home!), almond milk is naturally low in calories. Almonds are high in vitamin E, manganese, selenium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, fiber, phosphorous and boast the highest levels of calcium out of all the nuts. Thats quite the resume! While other forms of milk need to be fortified with vitamins (including cows milk), almond milk is naturally chock full of nutrients. It is, however, also supplemented with calcium, but in doing so, it serves up more of the bone-building mineral than cows milk per serving!

This report focuses on Milk Alternatives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Milk Alternatives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Blue Diamond Growers

Dr Chung S Food

EarthS Own Food

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods

Leche Pascual

Living Harvest Foods

Maeil Dairies

Nutriops

Oatly

Organic Valley

Pacific Natural Foods

Panos Brands

Pureharvest

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing

Stremicks Heritage Foods

Sunopta

The Bridge

The Hain Celestial

The Whitewave Foods

Turtle Mountain

Vitasoy International Holdings

VVFB

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

