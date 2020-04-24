Global MRI System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the MRI System market.

The major components of an MRI scanner are the main magnet, which polarizes the sample, the shim coils for correcting shifts in the homogeneity of the main magnetic field, the gradient system which is used to localize the MR signal and the RF system, which excites the sample and detects the resulting NMR signal.

In 2017, the closed MRI systems segment accounted for the largest share of the MRI systems market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the superconducting magnets used in these systems to obtain higher image quality and throughput.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the MRI systems market, followed by Europe. However, RoW region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of MRI systems market in this region can be attributed to the untapped markets of Africa, growing medical tourism in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, and rising healthcare expenditure in Row countries.

The global MRI System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on MRI System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MRI System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Toshiba Medical Systems

Shimadzu

Carestream Health

Hologic

Esaote

Agilent Technologies

Time Medical Systems

Aurora Imaging Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Architecture

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Very-high-field (4T and above)

By Field

High-field (1.5T and 3T),

Low-to-mid field (<1.5T)

Segment by Application

Hospital

Industrially

