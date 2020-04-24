Global Navigation Lighting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Navigation Lighting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Navigation Lighting Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Navigation Lighting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Navigation Lighting market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Navigation Lighting market.”

Navigation lights, a form of safety equipment, are a colored source of illumination that are placed on a waterborne vessel, aircraft, or spacecraft. Navigation lights help provide the relative position of the craft and are thus often called position lights. These lights are used to signal the crafts position, heading, and status. The placement of such lights is mandated by international conventions or civil authorities.

The growing awareness of green technology has induced manufacturers to focus on energy-efficient and environmentally friendly lights such as LEDs. The conventional incandescent lamps use high energy compared to LED lights. LEDs contain solid mercury content that are less likely to pollute the environment compared with liquid mercury in incandescent bulbs. In a few countries, the governments have already banned the use of incandescent bulbs as a means to promote energy-efficient lighting technologies. This will in turn, result in the higher adoption of other efficient lighting technologies such as halogen, CFL, and LFL.

The global Navigation Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Navigation Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Navigation Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glamox

DAEYANG ELECTRIC

Osculati

Aveo Engineering

Hella Marine

Lopolight

Perko

Vega

Beghelli

PHILIPS

GE

OSRAM

NFEC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anti-Collision Lighting

Sidelighting

Taxilighting

Stroboscope Lamp

Floor Lighting

Segment by Application

Marine Navigation Lights

Aviation Navigation Lights

Others

