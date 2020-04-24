Global Packaging Automation Solutions Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Packaging Automation Solutions market.

Advanced packaging automated solutions have emerged as a significant factor due to increased importance of shelf service marketing resulting in effective and speedy packaging processes by manufacturers with minimal manual interventions. These solutions have significant applications in various packaging processes including product sorting, product handling, product storage, and product shipment.

The demand for global packaging automation solutions industry is driven by increase in rate of industrialization and manufacturing activities due to growing population, reduction in the labor cost as automated packaging requires less manual inputs, and rise in industries using this solution including food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce and logistics industry, chemicals, automotive, and others. Moreover, use of automated solutions helps fast paced, increased, and enhanced productivity, thereby leading to market growth.

The global Packaging Automation Solutions market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Packaging Automation Solutions volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaging Automation Solutions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Automated Packaging Systems

BEUMER Group

Siemens

Swisslog Holding

Brenton

PakTech

SATO Holdings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automated Packagers

Packaging Robots

Automated Conveyors

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Automotive

E-commerce and Logistics

Chemicals

Others

