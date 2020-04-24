Global Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) market.

Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) is a transparent thermoplastic often used in sheet form as a lightweight or shatter-resistant alternative to glass. The same material can be used as a casting resin, in inks and coatings, and has many other uses.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing PMMA market, in terms of both value and volume. The presence of growing economies and increasing industrial developments in the region offer enormous opportunities for the use of advance plastic materials in various applications, including PMMA. Automotive and electronics are among the major growing end-use industries for PMMA. The players in the PMMA market are focusing to tap the emerging opportunities in the market of Asia-Pacific. Europe is the second-largest market for PMMA, in terms of volume. The market in this region is primarily driven by the rising demand of high-performance plastics from end-use industries.

The global Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Evonik

Mitsubishi Rayon

SABIC

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi Kasei

CHI MEI

Gehr Plastics

Kolon Industries

Polycasa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Grade

Optical grade

General purpose grade

By Form

Extruded sheet

Cast acrylic sheet

Pellets

Beads

Segment by Application

Signs & displays

Construction

Automotive

Lighting fixtures

Electronics

Others

