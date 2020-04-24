Global Polyurethane Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyurethane Additives market.

Polyurethane consists of organic components connected by urethane links. The majority of polyurethanes available are thermosetting polymers that do not melt at high temperatures. Polyurethane is conventionally utilized and is produced with the help of a polyol and di or polyisocyanate.

Polyurethane additives are the chemical substances that are used in small quantities to enhance the properties of foams, adhesives, sealants, coatings, elastomers, and binders.

Asia-Pacific region is dominant in the polyurethane additive market. The rising demand for polyurethane additives in this region is mainly driven by its increased use in building & construction industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of polyurethane additives, globally. The market in this region is mainly driven by the growing opportunities from transportation and construction industries. The Middle East & Africa is the second fastest-growing market, due to the increased demand for rigid foam for insulation purposes in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Covestro

BASF

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Tosoh

Albemarle

Eastman

KAO

Evonik

Air Products and Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials

LANXESS

Schill + Seilacher Struktol

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Catalysts

Surfactants

Fillers

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Others

