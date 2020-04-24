Global Protein Hydrolysate for Animal Feed Application Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protein Hydrolysate for Animal Feed Application market.

Protein Hydrolysate a mixture of amino acids prepared by splitting a protein with acid, alkali, or enzyme which widely are used as a feed for various animals due to its high nutritional value.

Rising demand for healthy and nutrient enriched animal feed coupled with growing consciousness about livestock health should stimulate the demand of protein hydrolysate for livestock feed application. Protein hydrolysate provides sufficient peptides and collagen for the healthy growth of poultries, swine, goats, sheep, and equine.Fish protein hydrolysates are highly used in the poultry industry due to its high content of protein, calcium and fats which are essential for the growth of broilers. Fish residues are used in poultry and cattle feed which consequentially results in delivering of healthier milk and eggs.

The global Protein Hydrolysate for Animal Feed Application market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 880 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Protein Hydrolysate for Animal Feed Application volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protein Hydrolysate for Animal Feed Application market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SOPROPECHE

Diana Aqua (Symrise)

Copalisa Solutions

Scanbio Marine Group

Bio-Marine Ingredients Ireland

Hofseth Biocare ASA

Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products

Drammatic Organic Fertilizer

3D Corporate Solutions

C.R. Brown Enterprises

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acid Hydrolysis

Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Segment by Application

Animal Protein Hydrolysates

Fish Protein Hydrolysates

Milk Protein Hydrosates

Plant Protein Hydrolysates

