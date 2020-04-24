Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Quantum Cascade Lasers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.
Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.
Quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) are semiconductor lasers that emit in the mid- to far-infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.
Unlike typical interband semiconductor lasers that emit electromagnetic radiation through the recombination of electronhole pairs across the material band gap, QCLs are unipolar and laser emission is achieved through the use of intersubband transitions in a repeated stack of semiconductor multiple quantum well heterostructures.
North America held the largest share of the quantum cascade lasers market due to the high technological adoption of QCLs in industrial, medical, and military and defense industries in the region. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate between 2018 and 2023 due to the presence of industrially developing economies in this region such as China and India.
The global Quantum Cascade Lasers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Quantum Cascade Lasers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Quantum Cascade Lasers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AdTech Optics
Block Engineering
Hamamatsu Photonics
Pranalytica
Thorlabs
Akela Laser
Alpes Lasers
Daylight Solutions
LASERMAX
mirSense
Nanoplus Nanosystems and Technologies
Wavelength Electronics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Packaging type
C-Mount
HHL & VHL Package
TO3 Package
By Fabrication Technology
FabryPerot
Distributed Feedback (DFB)
Tunable External Cavities
Segment by Application
Industrial
Medical
Telecommunication
Military & Defense
Others
