Global Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicle (RSLV) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicle (RSLV) refers to a vehicle which can be used for several missions. Ideally, it takes off vertically on the back of an expendable rocket and then glides back down like an airplane. Small wings assist in changing the direction of the moving vehicle during landing. The main advantage of an RSLV is that it can be used multiple times with low repair and maintenance costs. A successful RSLV would undoubtedly cut down mission costs and make space travel more accessible.

RSLV is also being developed to bring down the costs associated with the development and launch of satellites. Therefore, the key driver of this market is the reduction in satellite launch costs.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Boeing

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman

Airbus

Bellatrix Aerospace

Bigelow Aerospace

Masten Space Systems

Space Exploration Technologies

Virgin Galactic

Blue Origin

Armadillo Aerospace

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Reusable

Partially Reusable

Fully Reusable

By Configuration

Single Stage

Multiple Stage

Segment by Application

Civil Satellite Launch

Military Satellite Launch

