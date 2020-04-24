Global Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rubber Bonded Abrasive market.

Rubber Bonded Abrasives are a mixture of high-quality abrasive grains (silicon carbide), fillers and rubber, which is used as a bonding material.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the rubber bonded abrasives market in 2017. This market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. China is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific rubber bonded abrasives market from 2018 to 2023. India is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing industrial base and growing demand for rubber bonded abrasives from various end-use industries. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the rubber bonded abrasives market in 2017.

The global Rubber Bonded Abrasive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

3M Company (U.S.)

Tyrolit Group (Austria)

PFERD INC (Germany)

Y.IKEMURA Co. LTD. (Japan)

Abrasivos Manhattan SA (Spain)

PACER Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Buffalo Abrasives Inc. (U.S.)

Schwarzhaupt GmbH & Co. (Germany)

Saint Gobain (France)

CRATEX Manufacturing Co. (U.S.)

Marrose Abrasives (U.K.)

Atto Abrasive Ltd (Ireland)

Lowton Abrasive Ltd (U.K.)

Buehler (U.S.)

Artifex Dr Lohmann Gmbh & Co KG (Germany)

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Natural Rubber Bonded Abrasives

Synthetic Rubber Bonded Abrasives

Heavy Industries

Transportation Components

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Medical Equipment

Other Applications

