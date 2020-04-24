Global Shrimp Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shrimp market.

Shrimp is one of the most popular seafood varieties consumed worldwide owing to factors such as low in fat, rich source of nutrients like vitamin B12 and selenium, which are important for maintaining good health.

Consumers highly prefer frozen shrimp over various other types of shrimp food available in the market. Frozen shrimps have longer shelf life, are less expensive, and easily available, in comparison to fresh shrimps. The sales volume of frozen shrimp will continue to increase throughout the projected period as a large number of consumers buy shrimp in bulk due to its long shelf life. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on offering frozen shrimp in clear packaging labels to attract more consumers.

The most popular distribution channels for products like shrimps are the supermarkets and hypermarkets. The influx of consumers to these stores is high due to the overall growth of the organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. The establishment of numerous retail outlets and growth in the retail industry will further boost the sales volume of shrimps in these stores.

The global Shrimp market is valued at 43100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 67600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shrimp volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shrimp market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

