Global Smart Carry-on Bags Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Smart carry-on bags are suitcases or trolley bags that are incorporated with smart technology. Most notably, smart carry-on bags are equipped with location tracking technology through GPS. The bags are incorporated with other advanced features like integrated scales to help the luggage stay within weight limits. Smart carry-on bags have built-in batteries with USB ports to charge electronic devices.

The USB charging segment will account for the maximum share of the smart carry-on bags market throughout the next few years. Bluesmart, FUGU LUGGAGE, and Trunkster are some of the major brands offering smart carry-on bags or luggage with USB charger.

Several manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their customer reach by launching interactive websites. This in turn, drives the influx of online consumers since these websites provide expert advice on product use. The smart carry-on bags market will continue to grow in the online segment during the forecast period since these websites provide promotional offers and discounts. Amazon and eBay are some of the popular online stores that offer smart travel bags or luggage.

Barracuda

Bluesmart

Fugu Luggage

AWAY

RADEN

Trunkster

Delsey

Modobag

Neit

Planet Traveler

Rimowa

Samsonite International

Traxpack

North America

Europe

China

Japan

USB Charging

Connectivity

Sensors

Online Channel

Offline Channel

