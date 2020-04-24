Global Socket Converters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Socket Converters market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Socket Converters Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Socket Converters market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Socket Converters market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Socket Converters market.”

Socket converter is an electrical accessory, which is classified as a sub-segment of the electrical equipment industry. Socket converters are generally used when any power adapter of any electrical appliance is not fitting in a given wall socket or an extension cord. These power adapters usually do not fit due to discrepancies in sockets and plug designs across all regions. As a result, these socket converters are used to accommodate such electrical appliances.

3-pin sockets are used for class-III electrical appliances which includes ovens, refrigerators and ACs. These sockets allow electricity to the appliances in a secure and safe way and avoids electricity leakage from the metal bodies, which eliminates the risk of electrocution. According to this researhc and analysis, the 3-pin segment accounted for the major shares of this market during 2017.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market till 2023. The increasing disposable income of consumers in the region that will lead to the growth in demand for electronic devices will be a major factor augmenting the demand for socket converters in APAC.

The global Socket Converters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Socket Converters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Socket Converters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BULL

Koninklijke Philips

Schneider Electric

Hangzhou Honyar Electrical

Huntkey Enterprise Group

Xiaomi

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

3-pin

2-pin

Other

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

