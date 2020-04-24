Global Steel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steel market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Steel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Steel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Steel market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Steel market.”

Steel is an alloy of iron and carbon and other elements. Because of its high tensile strength and low cost, it is a major component used in buildings, infrastructure, tools, ships, automobiles, machines, appliances, and weapons.

One of the latest trends gaining grounds in this market is the rise of the renewable energy industry. Steel plays a crucial role in developing infrastructure for the generation of electricity from renewable energy such as solar, tidal, and wind energy. The use of steel in developing the infrastructure will enable the construction of stronger, taller, and lighter-weight tower for wind turbines, which will increase their productivity as well as reduce carbon emissions associated with their construction. With the wind and solar energy sector registering high growth rates, the demand for steel will increase considerably in the coming years.

China has witnessed brisk demand growth in the recent past. This growth has encouraged several industry participants to increase their production capacity in a bid to meet the demand. However, such rapid growth in production capacities has resulted in chronic overcapacity which has driven down prices. Any impact in the Chinese market cascades across the global market as China is the largest consumer and producer of steel.

The global Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SAIL

JSW Steel

Tata Steel

Essar Steel

RINL

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flat Products

Long Products

Segment by Application

Construction

Infrastructure and Transport

Automotive

