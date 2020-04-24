Global Tablet Display Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tablet Display market.

Displays are an interface between the user and the application processor. They define the image quality delivered by tablets. Therefore, tablet manufacturers attach high significance to displays. Tablet displays are also connected to the touch screen control, which is directly proportional to the sensitivity of the device. There are two types of display technologies employed in tablet displays: LCD and OLED. LCD-based displays use liquid crystals to project images on the screen, while OLED-based displays, specifically AMOLED displays, are developed using thin-film display technology, in which organic compounds form the electroluminescent material. AMOLED-based displays consist of an active matrix of OLED pixels that generate light on electrical stimulation.

The increasing demand for tablet drives the growth of tablet display market. Factors such as people preference toward electronic equipment, technical advancement and people living standard lead to the growth of market. Additionally, APAC dominates the market and is estimated to continue to become contributor over the forecast period on account of increase in population.

The global Tablet Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tablet Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tablet Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AU Optronics

Chimei Innolux

LG Display

Samsung Display

Sharp

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

Organic Electroluminescent Display (OLED)

Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD)

Field Emission Display (FED)

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics Use

Industry Use

