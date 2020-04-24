How Coronavirus is Impacting The Surging Demand for Winter Tires in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Winter Tires Market 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Winter Tires Market

A recent market research report on the Winter Tires market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Winter Tires market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Winter Tires market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Winter Tires market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Winter Tires

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Winter Tires market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Winter Tires in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Winter Tires Market

The presented report dissects the Winter Tires market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Winter Tire Testing: A Challenge for Manufacturers

Replicating the exact wintry conditions to test the performance of tires continues to be a challenge for winter tire manufacturers. Winter conditions can be extreme, and tire manufacturers often need assistance of holistic testing facilities to know how their offerings will actually perform under typical wintry conditions.

Sensing the gaps in the market, advanced winter tire testing facilities have sprung up near manufacturing hubs. For example, Test World is on an expansion spree, and has bought additional land in Finland to meet future demand for tire testing. Test World has been worked extensively with Hanook Tire, and built up its testing facility in Finland.

Manufacturers Eyeing Lucrative European Winter Tire Market to Consolidate their Position

Europe has traditionally remained a lucrative market for winter tires globally. Many countries in Europe have harsh winters, which makes driving a challenging prospect. The fact that a number of European countries have made winter tires mandatory during certain months has led to a spike in demand. For example, Nokian Tires, one of the leading names in the global winter tires market, has a strong presence all over Europe. Also, Continental Scandinavia winter tires are specially designed to meet the extreme winter conditions in Scandinavian countries. Overall, Europe will continue to be strategically important for winter tire manufacturers.

The global winter tires market is likely to surpass 319 million units by 2028 – in terms of revenues, this represents a market value worth US$ 43 billion.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Winter Tires market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Winter Tires market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Winter Tires market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

