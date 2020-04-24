How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Anti-aging Market: Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast During 2019-2028

The latest report on the Anti-aging market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Anti-aging market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Anti-aging market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Anti-aging market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Anti-aging market.

The report reveals that the Anti-aging market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Anti-aging market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Anti-aging market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Anti-aging market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

This report covers the global anti-ageing market performance in terms of value contribution. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, services and devices with qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue expected to be generated across the global anti-ageing market over 2015–2019. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis results based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

Based on products segmentation, the global anti-ageing market is segmented into UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, botox, anti-stretch mark products and hair colour. The anti-wrinkle products segment is estimated to account for more than 60% value share of the market by 2016 end, which is expected to increase further by 2029 end. Dermal fillers segment is projected to remain the most prominent product segment over the forecast period, expanding at significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on regional segmentation, North America and Europe markets are estimated to collectively account for more than half the total share of the global anti-ageing market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2019 end. Asia Pacific is another significant regional market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value among other regions in the global anti-ageing market during the forecast period.

A competitive landscape, mapping all the market players and their respective market shares for 2015 are provided in this report for anti-ageing market. Some of the major players profiled in this report are Allergan, Inc., Beiersdorf, AG, L’Oreal, SA, Coty, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Personal Microderm (PMD) (Age Sciences, Inc.), Alma Lasers, Ltd. Lumenis, Ltd., Solta Medical, Inc. and Photomedex, Inc. All these market players are profiled in this report via parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

