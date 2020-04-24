How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Refrigeration Oil Market – Overview on Future Threats by 2026

A recent market study on the global Refrigeration Oil market reveals that the global Refrigeration Oil market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Refrigeration Oil market is discussed in the presented study.

The Refrigeration Oil market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Refrigeration Oil market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Refrigeration Oil market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Refrigeration Oil market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Refrigeration Oil market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Refrigeration Oil Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Refrigeration Oil market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Refrigeration Oil market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Refrigeration Oil market

The presented report segregates the Refrigeration Oil market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Refrigeration Oil market.

Segmentation of the Refrigeration Oil market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Refrigeration Oil market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Refrigeration Oil market report.

On the basis of application, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into air conditioners, coolers, chillers, refrigerators/ freezers, condensers and others. Air conditioners segment occupied a major share in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to expand at relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. The installation of air conditioners in vehicles, residences, centralised systems in offices and in industries is one of the reasons for the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global refrigeration oil market is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential. Use of chillers, refrigerators, and air conditioners in pharmaceutical research laboratories, research & development department of food & beverage, fine chemical industries are expected to witness a significant growth of industrial segment over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from sales of refrigeration oil in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 5.7% during 2016–2026

Development of supermarkets, shopping complexes, research and development in food & beverage, automotive, pharmaceutical industries is expected to increase the demand for air conditioners, chillers, and refrigerators in APEJ region. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for refrigeration oil in the APEJ region. The refrigeration oil market in North America and Western Europe is expected to be relatively mature than the APEJ market over the forecast period.

Strengthening the sales channel of refrigeration oil is the main strategy adopted by key players across the globe

The major players operating the global refrigeration oil market are ExxonMobil Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell plc, MEIWA CORPORATION, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, FUCHS Lubricants and The Lubrizol Corporation. These key players are focusing on strengthening their sales channels to cater to the rising demand for refrigeration oil across the globe.

