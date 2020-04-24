How is Flourishing Construction Sector Propelling Progress of Global Silane Market?

Owing to the increasing usage of silane in the manufacturing of paints and coatings, on account of its numerous useful features, such as the ability to provide high resistance to ultraviolet (UV) rays, water, and chemicals and excellent adhesion, the demand for it is set to increase in the coming years. In addition to this, the flourishing automobile manufacturing industry in India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil is creating a huge demand for paints and coatings, for use in the automobile manufacturing process, which is also contributing toward the increasing demand for the compound across the world.

Get a sample copy of the market analysis report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/silanes-market/report-sample

Due to the above factors, the global silane market is expected to witness an increase in its revenue from $1,577.9 million in 2017 to $2,047.0 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Silane is a metallic compound of silicon, with the formula SiH 4 and a strong odor akin to acetic acid. The other major factor responsible for the surge in the demand for silane across the world is the soaring global population. The rise in the global population level has caused a huge surge in the demand for better housing, civic infrastructure, and transportation facilities.

The silane market is currently witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions amongst the major companies offering this compound. For instance, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., a manufacturer of silane products, acquired another such company, Sea Lion Technology Inc., in 2017, in order to expand its product line and meet the rising demands of the tire manufacturing companies, by adding Sea Lion Technology’s NXT silane. Similarly, in August 2016, KRAHN Chemie Deutschland GmbH signed an agreement with SiSiB SILANES, owned by Power Chemical Corporation, for distributing the organofunctional silanes produced by SiSiB SILANES, in Europe.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=silanes-market

Competitive Landscape of Silane Market

The leading players in the silane market include Wacker Chemie AG, NEOCHEMA GmbH, DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Gelest Inc., along with several others.

In order to garner a larger share, the market players are involved in several strategic activities. For instance, in July 2016, Evonik Industries AG opened a new competence center for the development of silanes, at its Rheinfelden site in Germany.