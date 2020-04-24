How Point of Care Diagnostics Market Can Help in Future with Top Key Vendors like Abbott Laboratories,, Siemens AG, F., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sinocare Inc.

The global point of care diagnostics market size is expected to reach $43,336 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2022. The point of care tests refers to the diagnostic procedures which are conducted outside of the laboratories. Point of care diagnostic procedures are carried out by various point of care diagnostics devices which are used to test cholesterol and glucose levels, enzyme analysis, drugs of abuse testing, diagnosis of infectious diseases and pregnancy testing. In addition, cardiac markers, fecal occult blood tests and blood gases tests can also be performed by using point of care diagnostic devices.

Leading players of Point of Care Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, F., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sinocare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sysmex Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, BioM?rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

The “Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Point of Care Diagnostics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Point of Care Diagnostics market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Point of Care Diagnostics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product:

Glucose monitoring kits

Infectious disease testing kits

Hepatitis testing kits

HIV testing kits

Respiratory infections testing kits

Influenza testing kits

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) testing kits

Sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits

Others

Segmentation by END USER:

Professional diagnostic centers

Hospitals/critical care centers

Outpatient healthcare Setting

Ambulatory care settings

Research laboratories

Home

Others (medical universities, not-for-profit organizations and among others)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Point of Care Diagnostics market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Point of Care Diagnostics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

