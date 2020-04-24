Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market: Robots and Design, Fala Technologies, Kensington Laboratories, Milara, Yaskawa Electric, Hirata Corporation, Genmark Automation, Brooks Automation

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Segmentation By Product: 2 FOUP Wide, 3 FOUP Wide, 4 FOUP Wide

Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Segmentation By Application: 150 mm Wafer, 200 mm Wafer, 300 mm Wafer, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Overview

1.1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Product Overview

1.2 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 2 FOUP Wide

1.2.2 3 FOUP Wide

1.2.3 4 FOUP Wide

1.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Industry

1.5.1.1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) by Application

4.1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Segment by Application

4.1.1 150 mm Wafer

4.1.2 200 mm Wafer

4.1.3 300 mm Wafer

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) by Application

5 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Business

10.1 Robots and Design

10.1.1 Robots and Design Corporation Information

10.1.2 Robots and Design Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Robots and Design Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Robots and Design Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.1.5 Robots and Design Recent Development

10.2 Fala Technologies

10.2.1 Fala Technologies Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fala Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Fala Technologies Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Robots and Design Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.2.5 Fala Technologies Recent Development

10.3 Kensington Laboratories

10.3.1 Kensington Laboratories Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kensington Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Kensington Laboratories Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kensington Laboratories Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.3.5 Kensington Laboratories Recent Development

10.4 Milara

10.4.1 Milara Corporation Information

10.4.2 Milara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Milara Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Milara Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.4.5 Milara Recent Development

10.5 Yaskawa Electric

10.5.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yaskawa Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Yaskawa Electric Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Yaskawa Electric Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.5.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development

10.6 Hirata Corporation

10.6.1 Hirata Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hirata Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hirata Corporation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hirata Corporation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.6.5 Hirata Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Genmark Automation

10.7.1 Genmark Automation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Genmark Automation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Genmark Automation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Genmark Automation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.7.5 Genmark Automation Recent Development

10.8 Brooks Automation

10.8.1 Brooks Automation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Brooks Automation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Brooks Automation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Brooks Automation Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Products Offered

10.8.5 Brooks Automation Recent Development

11 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Equipment Front End Module (EFEM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

