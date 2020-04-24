Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Global Parking Meter Market 2019 Produced CAGR Value in Demand By 2029

The global Parking Meter market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Parking Meter market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Parking Meter market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Parking Meter market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Parking Meter market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Some of the major players in the global parking meter market with the significant developments are Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International and Worldwide Parking, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Technology

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others (Institutions, Residential etc.)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Parking Mode

Pay & Display

Plate

Space

Others

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Parking Meter market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Parking Meter market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Parking Meter Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Parking Meter market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Parking Meter market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

