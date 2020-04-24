Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Luggages Market Forecast and Competitive Analysis
Global Luggages Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Luggages market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Luggages market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Luggages market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Luggages market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Luggages . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Luggages market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Luggages market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Luggages market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Luggages market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Luggages market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Luggages market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Luggages market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Luggages market landscape?
Segmentation of the Luggages Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsonite
Tumi
VIP Industries
VF Corporation
Briggs & Riley Travelware
Rimowa
MCM Worldwide
Louis Vuitton
IT Luggage
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Casual Bags
Travel Bags
Business Bags
Others
Segment by Application
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Others
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Luggages market
- COVID-19 impact on the Luggages market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Luggages market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
