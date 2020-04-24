IoT in Transportation Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025
This report studies the global IoT in Transportation market, analyzes and researches the IoT in Transportation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Alcatel-Lucent
AT&T Inc
Garmin International
IBM Corp
Denso Corp.
Thales Group
General Electric
Verizon Communications
Cisco Systems
TomTom N.V.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
By Component
By Mode Of Transport
Market segment by Application, IoT in Transportation can be split into
Traffic Congestion Control Systems
Automotive Telematics
Reservation, Toll, & Ticketing Systems
Security & Surveillance Systems
Remote Monitoring
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of IoT in Transportation
1.1. IoT in Transportation Market Overview
1.1.1. IoT in Transportation Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global IoT in Transportation Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. IoT in Transportation Market by Type
1.3.1. By Component
1.3.2. By Mode Of Transport
1.4. IoT in Transportation Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Traffic Congestion Control Systems
1.4.2. Automotive Telematics
1.4.3. Reservation, Toll, & Ticketing Systems
1.4.4. Security & Surveillance Systems
1.4.5. Remote Monitoring
1.4.6. Others
Chapter Two: Global IoT in Transportation Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. IoT in Transportation Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Alcatel-Lucent
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. IoT in Transportation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. AT&T Inc
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. IoT in Transportation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)<
Continued….
