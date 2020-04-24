Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells Market Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

The Global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFCs) comprise of a porous ceramic matrix that has the presence of molten carbonate salt, which acts as an electrolyte. Commonly used salts include lithium carbonate, potassium carbonate and sodium carbonate. MCFCs operate at high temperature and use natural gas and biogas as fuel.

These MCFC’s use non-precious metals as catalyst on both the anode and cathode leading to cost reduction. These are 50% efficient at converting fuel to electricity and it can be increased by capturing the waste heat which is also used to drive a turbine.

For the world’s energy portfolio, fuel cells are an important enabling technology and have the potential to revolutionize the way countries power their countries. Offering more-efficient, cleaner alternatives to the combustion of gasoline and other fossil fuels, Fuel cells have the potential to replace the internal-combustion engine in vehicles and provide power in portable and stationary power applications because they are fuel-flexible, energy-efficient and clean.

Market Dynamics

As a replacement to batteries, Fuel cells allow more KWH storage than batteries of same weight. With the increase in investment from governments and companies towards this industry since the last decade, MCFC would continue to garner more market share and penetration in the years to come.

Molten carbonate fuel cells are not expensive and easy to operate. These cells don’t require any external reformer. It can internally convert hydrocarbons into hydrogen for power generation.

Market Segmentation

This Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC) Market is geographically segmented into key Regions, with production, expenditure, income, market share, and growth rate figures of Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC) reported in these countries, from 2017 to 2022 (forecasted). It covers United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and India. On the basis of the product, the Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC) market is primarily categorized into Coal Fuel Natural Gas Fuel & on the basis of the end users/applications, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC) market covers Household Thermoelectric System Distributed Generation Power Plants.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The fastest growing regional segment for the MCFC market is the Asia Pacific region within the forecast period. The growing population and urbanization especially in countries like China and India are expected to augment the demand for energy generation and construction activities in the region. Also, the rising investment in clean energy research & development in the emerging economies is expected to further increase the demand for fuel cells. Then, the demand for hybrid vehicles to control the high pollution levels is expected to also increase the market growth of MCFC market.

Middle East and Africa also have witnessed moderate growth as compared to the other regions. Major markets for a MCFC in the region are UAE and South Africa. These countries have targeted fuel cells for projected energy shortfall. Heavy influx of expatriates in the Middle East, especially in countries such as UAE, Qatar, and Oman have increased the demand for infrastructural development to aid the tourist activities.

Key Players

The notable players in Global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC) market are Johnson Controls, Delphi, Samsung, SDI, Panasonic, Hitachi, Dupont Fuel Cell, Cmr Fuel Cells, PLC, Sharp Corp, Toshiba Corp, Ultracell Corp, Fujikura Ltd, SFC, and Power Polyfuel Inc

