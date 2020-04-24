Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Achilles Therapeutics, Advaxis, Frame Cancer Therapeutics, Genocea Biosciences and Gradalis

Neoantigen targeted therapies are being used widely for the treatment of cancerous cells. Neoantigens are tumor-specific antigens which formed due to the instability of tumor cells. Neoantigens are highly immunogenic; hence they are not expressed in healthy tissues. The concept of using identified neoantigens as vaccines to efficiently stimulate patients’ autoimmune system and generate anti-tumor response has gained recognition.

The neoantigen targeted therapies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to an increasing prevalence of cancer, coupled with the availability of different treatment options. Also, the rise in R&D expenditures made by the manufacturers for the introduction of new drugs is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Achilles Therapeutics

2. Advaxis, Inc.

3. Frame Cancer Therapeutics

4. Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

5. Gradalis, Inc.

6. Gritstone Oncology

7. Immunicum AB

8. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

9. Medigene

10. Neon Therapeutics

The neoantigen targeted therapies market is segmented based on therapy type and end user. Based on the therapy type, the market is segmented as combination therapy and monotherapy. Based on end user, the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, medical research institutions, and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the neoantigen targeted therapies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neoantigen targeted therapies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting neoantigen targeted therapies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the neoantigen targeted therapies market in these regions.

