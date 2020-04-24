Postpartum Depression Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2030

According to National Institute of Health (NIH), postpartum depression (PPD) or postnatal depression is a mood disorder that can affect women after childbirth. Mothers with postpartum depression experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and exhaustion that may make it difficult for them to complete daily care activities for themselves or for others. It greatly affects parents after childbirth. However, the risk of developing PPD is high if the mother has bipolar disorder, difficulty breast-feeding, having problems in their marital relationship, financial problems, etc. Without treatment, postpartum depression can last for months or years.

There is no particular cause of postpartum depression. It is caused by a combination of physical and emotional factors that occur after childbirth. After childbirth, the levels of hormones (estrogen and progesterone) in a woman’s body quickly drop. This leads to chemical changes in the brain that may trigger mood swings. In addition, many mothers are unable to get the rest they need to fully recover from giving birth. Constant sleep deprivation can lead to physical discomfort and exhaustion, which can contribute to the symptoms of postpartum depression.

DelveInsight's "Postpartum Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Postpartum Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postpartum Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Postpartum Depression market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Postpartum Depression market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Postpartum Depression Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Postpartum Depression Market Key Facts

Among women who have miscarried or have had a stillbirth, around 900,000 women suffer from PPD annually in the US.

According to a study conducted by Arifin et al. titled “Review of the prevalence of postnatal depression across cultures”, the prevalence of maternal postnatal depression ranged from 4.0% to 63.9%, with Japan and America recording the lowest and highest rates, respectively.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 10-15% of women suffer from PPD in Europe and worldwide, which occurs after having a baby.

Roughly 8% of adoptive parents experience severe PPD compared to biological mothers, who experience PPD at a rate of almost 16.5%

The prevalence of depression during pregnancy was higher among women (10.3%) than men (6.5%)

Postpartum Depression Market

The Postpartum Depression market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Postpartum Depression market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Postpartum Depression market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders.

Postpartum Depression Epidemiology

The Postpartum Depression epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Postpartum Depression patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Postpartum Depression Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Postpartum Depression Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Postpartum Depression market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Postpartum Depression market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. The current treatment options available for PPD includes Psychotherapy, Antidepressants, Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and lifestyle modifications. Currently there is only one FDA approved therapy for PPD in the market, which is Zulresso (Brexanolone). Despite an intervention ,which got approved for PDD, still the treatment options are limited to meet the demands of the patients.

The dynamics of the PPD market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the positive outcomes of the some of the rare candidates during the developmental stage by key players, such as Sage Therapeutics (Zuranolone) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Ganaxolone) that are under phase III and II clinical development stages respectively and have the potential to create a significant positive shift in PPD market size.

The launch of these emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Key Insights Executive Summary Postpartum Depression Competitive Intelligence Analysis Postpartum Depression Market Overview at a Glance Postpartum Depression Disease Background and Overview Postpartum Depression Patient Journey Postpartum Depression Epidemiology and Patient Population Postpartum Depression Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Postpartum Depression Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Postpartum Depression Treatment Postpartum Depression Marketed Products Postpartum Depression Emerging Therapies Postpartum Depression Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Postpartum Depression Market Outlook (7 major markets) Postpartum Depression Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Postpartum Depression Market. Postpartum Depression Market Drivers Postpartum Depression Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

