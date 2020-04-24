Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Functional Coil Coatings Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2027

The global Functional Coil Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Functional Coil Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Functional Coil Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

manufacturers are focusing on the development of eco-friendly or green-product offerings that employ bio-based resins. The European coil coatings industry is one of the largest worldwide and has innovated strongly throughout the last decade to create a technology for high performance products. The trend for ‘green’ philosophy of coil coating technology is growing, especially in Europe. Coil coatings are being developed to meet the needs of customers while also reducing the emission of volatile organic compounds.

Water based coating is expected to assist the global functional coil coating products, in order to put a hold on VOC emissions

Strict environmental regulations have increased the demand for water based coatings. Strict regulations related to VOC emission has compelled coating manufacturers to go green and adopt sustainability as their agenda. Manufacturers are spending heavily on research aimed at developing new and innovative products to be offered at a reduced cost while adhering to regulatory guidelines. This shift towards water based coatings have also increased the application areas such as electricity and power industry driving the demand for water based coating in the region. Water-based coatings reduce volatile organic compound emissions (VOC) by 80% as compared to solvent-based coatings and offer enhanced performance. The increase in demand for water based coatings triggers the overall functional coil coatings market. However the market may face a few restrictions in its growth like high prices of the raw materials used in the coatings market.

COVID-19 Impact on Functional Coil Coatings Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Functional Coil Coatings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Functional Coil Coatings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

